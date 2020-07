Timelapse footage shows Comet Neowise rising over the UK

"The video was filmed from Deacon Hill, Pegsdon Hills and Hoo Bit Nature Reserve in Hertfordshire on the 11.07.20 between 2 and 4:30 am," said the filmer.

"There are also rare noctilucent Clouds on the left-hand side of the video," he added.