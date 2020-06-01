Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown

Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown

Three-day lockdown by UP government came into force from 10 pm on June 10 to restrict coronavirus spread.

Streets and markets of Noida wore a deserted look.

Famous Atta Market in sector 18 was also shut.

Security has been tightened around to ensure lockdown.

Heavy traffic was also witnessed at DND flyway as IDs are being checked.

UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day [Video]

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11. The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day. The Chief Minister also started new block level labs for COVID-19 tests in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
UP lockdown: Security personnel check vehicles at DND [Video]

UP lockdown: Security personnel check vehicles at DND

Police personnel are keeping a close check on vehicles at Delhi-Noida border as Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the State from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on 13th July. Vehicles were seen moving at snale's pace at DND flyway. Only essential services have been permitted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state [Video]

COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state. The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13. Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Noida Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Viral video: Noida's DLF Mall of India roof collapses, faces reopening delay

 A video currently going viral on social media shows the roof of popular Noida shopping mall DLF Mall of India collapsing. The video showing the immediate..
DNA
Have experience of several months in handling COVID patients: ITBP DG SS Deswal [Video]

Have experience of several months in handling COVID patients: ITBP DG SS Deswal

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. At the inaugural ceremony, DG of ITBP, SS Deswal said, "Our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this COVID-19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling COVID patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We are also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida. We are confident to handle any number of patients here." As per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Department, Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases including 68,256 recovered cases and 25,940 active cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

DND Flyway DND Flyway Expressway in Delhi, India

Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway blocked after billboard collapses following heavy rainfall [Video]

Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway blocked after billboard collapses following heavy rainfall

Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway was blocked after a billboard collapsed here following rain and thunderstorm on June 10. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR this evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Road-clearing operation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Unlock 1.0: Identity cards, passes being checked at Delhi-NCR borders [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Identity cards, passes being checked at Delhi-NCR borders

Security personnel checked identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and Delhi-Gurugram border. Delhi borders have been sealed for a week in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Movement is allowed only for essential service providers and people with passes. Active coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 11,565.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Watch: Traffic congestion at DND flyway as Delhi-Noida border remains shut [Video]

Watch: Traffic congestion at DND flyway as Delhi-Noida border remains shut

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway on June 01 amid coronavirus pandemic. Police personnel checked passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. GautamBuddha Nagar district administration on May 31 said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42% of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shops are gearing up to open shutters in southern India following relaxed lockdown [Video]

Shops are gearing up to open shutters in southern India following relaxed lockdown

As part of relaxed lockdown norms, restaurants, shopping outlets and markets in the south Indian state of Karnataka are to open their shutters from June 8. The Union health ministry has said shops..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:55Published
Delhi's iconic Khan Market loses sheen as major stores close amid lockdown [Video]

Delhi's iconic Khan Market loses sheen as major stores close amid lockdown

As delhi has started opening up gradually after the delhi government announcement on reopening of various public spaces including malls and markets- Khan market regained its crowd too. But,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:31Published
Camden Market reopens following lockdown [Video]

Camden Market reopens following lockdown

Food sellers at Camden street market in London prepare their stalls for reopening after months of closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson announced that some outdoor markets can..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published