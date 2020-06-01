Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown

Three-day lockdown by UP government came into force from 10 pm on June 10 to restrict coronavirus spread.

Streets and markets of Noida wore a deserted look.

Famous Atta Market in sector 18 was also shut.

Security has been tightened around to ensure lockdown.

Heavy traffic was also witnessed at DND flyway as IDs are being checked.

UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.