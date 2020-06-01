Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11. The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day. The Chief Minister also started new block level labs for COVID-19 tests in the state.
Police personnel are keeping a close check on vehicles at Delhi-Noida border as Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the State from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on 13th July. Vehicles were seen moving at snale's pace at DND flyway. Only essential services have been permitted.
In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state. The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13. Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. At the inaugural ceremony, DG of ITBP, SS Deswal said, "Our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this COVID-19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling COVID patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We are also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida. We are confident to handle any number of patients here." As per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Department, Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases including 68,256 recovered cases and 25,940 active cases.
Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway was blocked after a billboard collapsed here following rain and thunderstorm on June 10. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR this evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Road-clearing operation is underway.
Security personnel checked identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and Delhi-Gurugram border. Delhi borders have been sealed for a week in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Movement is allowed only for essential service providers and people with passes. Active coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 11,565.
Traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway on June 01 amid coronavirus pandemic. Police personnel checked passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. GautamBuddha Nagar district administration on May 31 said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42% of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'.