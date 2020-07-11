Religious Hindus take to streets for festival while holding hundreds of deadly cobras

Hundreds of thousands of Indians celebrated the Nag Panchami snake festival on Friday (July 10th) by taking the streets and holding venomous serpents.

The festival involves worshipping the reptiles to negate bad karma.

Weeks before the festival, residents of Samastipur in Bihar state go snake-hunting.

Many species are captured including the venomous Indian cobra.

On the day of the festival, the snakes are displayed in huge processions.

The snakes are sprayed with turmeric and other spices and also offered milk.