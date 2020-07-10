Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 minutes ago Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump commutes sentence of Roger Stone WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone on...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago



Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence Days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to report to prison, the US president commuted his...

Deutsche Welle - Published 9 hours ago



Donald Trump commutes prison sentence of ally Roger Stone The White House has confirmed the commuted sentence, saying Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia...

SBS - Published 8 hours ago







Tweets about this Iam Athome RT @brexit_sham: Donald Trump commutes prison sentence of his longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and witn… 3 seconds ago William Newhouse RT @Amz_Grce: TRUMP IS A BAD A**... COMMUTING STONE'S SENTENCE!! President Donald Trump commutes ally Roger Stone’s prison sentence https:… 32 seconds ago Chris Groombridge RT @politico: President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty of seeking to thwart c… 1 minute ago Breaking News Trump commutes prison sentence of ally Roger Stone: W. House: Washington, United States, Jul 11 - President Donald… https://t.co/3RP0PNOSyG 3 minutes ago little miss Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone https://t.co/Lj5UK521Ta #donald***bag is going crazy because he knows all… https://t.co/y7KfOf1k9U 4 minutes ago Pamela OConnor RT @AriMelber: Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence and the new WH statement *admits* Trump’s motivation is countering the “Russia… 4 minutes ago SandyWaldron RT @shomaristone: Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence after he was convicted of covering up for the pres. The Republican strategis… 4 minutes ago Anthony MacArhin President Donald Trump commutes ally Roger Stone's prison sentence https://t.co/47bK34fi1x 4 minutes ago