Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist
Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser's jail termDemocrats condemn the US president's decision to spare ex-adviser and friend Roger Stone from prison.
BBC News
'Abandoned the rule of law': Lawmakers react to Trump granting clemency to Roger StoneLawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted to news that President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone.
USATODAY.com
Roger Stone: Trump commutes ex-adviser's sentenceThe president has said all along the self-proclaimed political dirty trickster was treated unfairly.
BBC News
Trump grants clemency to ally Roger Stone after railing against 'unfair' conviction, sentencingTrump's decision to grant clemency to Roger Stone came days before the operative was expected to report to prison for lying to Congress.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
No guarantee Trump will back India against China if tensions escalate: Former US NSA John Bolton
IndiaTimes
President Trump's Pardons: Stone, Blagojevich and MoreThe president’s decision to commute Mr. Stone’s sentence continues a pattern of his presidency: granting clemency to friends whose cases resonate with him..
NYTimes.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test, but White House Won’t Release DetailsPresident Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s fitness to be president. Mr. Biden’s campaign has called it a smear that has backfired.
NYTimes.com
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After Its President Praises Trump“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump,” Bob Unanue said on Thursday at the White House. Critics said they would..
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources