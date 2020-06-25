Delhi's all state university exams cancelled due to COVID crisis

Police personnel are keeping a close check on vehicles at Delhi-Noida border as Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the State from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on 13th July. Vehicles were seen moving at snale's pace at DND flyway. Only essential services have been permitted.
Members of the transgender community and Chennai Corporation volunteers held 'Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness Rally' in Chennai's Tondiarpet Nethaji Nagar market area on July 11. They held door-to-door campaign and spreading awareness. Southern state Tamil Nadu is among the worst affected states with 1,30,261 confirmed COVID cases.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on July 01 visited commonwealth games village which has been turned into COVID care centre. CM Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have been set up here. The centre will be linked to LNJP Hospital and has separate wards for male and female patients."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on outcome of SDMA's meeting said that Central Government has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit COVID care centres for health assessment. "Now Delhi Government's medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation and need to be sent to hospital," added Sisodia.
