Delhi's all state university exams cancelled due to COVID crisis

Due to COVID-19 crisis in National Capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on July 11 informed that all the state university exams have been cancelled.

"Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19.

The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities," said Manish Sisodia.