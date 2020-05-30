Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country.

"The rising population has become a challenge for us.

If we want to stand with developed nations then we'll have to bring Population Control Act - a strict Act which will be applicable to everyone in this country regardless of any religion they follow," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Giriraj Singh Giriraj Singh Indian politician

Rs 15,000 crore fund approved for Animal Husbandry sector: Giriraj Singh [Video]

Rs 15,000 crore fund approved for Animal Husbandry sector: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh informed that Cabinet has approved Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to promote dairy, poultry and meat processing industry. "Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to promote dairy, poultry and meat processing," said Giriraj Singh while addressing the cabinet briefing."Government will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries," the Minister added

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

riyabamniyal

Riya Bamniyal RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | We need to bring the Population Control Act: Union Minister @girirajsinghbjp. Details by TIMES NOW’s Mohit. http… 24 seconds ago

newstrackmedia

Newstrack We need to bring #Population control Act: Giriraj Singh... @girirajsinghbjp https://t.co/VAwc5oGweh 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'China is a baggage left by JL Nehru': Jitendra Singh [Video]

'China is a baggage left by JL Nehru': Jitendra Singh

In an ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, Minister of State for Prime Minister Office Jitendra Singh lambasted Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Covid | '50% deaths among 10% population': Govt breaks down mortality data [Video]

Covid | '50% deaths among 10% population': Govt breaks down mortality data

The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:01Published
PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh [Video]

PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh

Praising the Modi government on the completion of one year of its 2nd term, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on May 30 said the last year has been revolutionary as a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published