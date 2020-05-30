Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published 8 minutes ago Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country. "The rising population has become a challenge for us. If we want to stand with developed nations then we'll have to bring Population Control Act - a strict Act which will be applicable to everyone in this country regardless of any religion they follow," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh. 0

