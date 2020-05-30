Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country.
"The rising population has become a challenge for us.
If we want to stand with developed nations then we'll have to bring Population Control Act - a strict Act which will be applicable to everyone in this country regardless of any religion they follow," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh informed that Cabinet has approved Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to promote dairy, poultry and meat processing industry. "Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to promote dairy, poultry and meat processing," said Giriraj Singh while addressing the cabinet briefing."Government will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries," the Minister added
The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery..
