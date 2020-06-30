Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you've come from
Actress Deepika Padukone is super nostalgic as she shared a few old pictures with her friends.
Deepika Padukone garners 50 million Insta followersActress Deepika Padukone has garnered a following of 50 mn on Instagram, and she is "grateful".
Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universeIn her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone has turned on the mush factor for hubby Ranveer Singh, who turned 35 on Monday.
CM Soren attends wedding of archer Deepika Kumari in RanchiJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 attended wedding ceremony of ace archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi. She exchanged wedding vows with exceptional archer Atanu Das who created hat-trick of..