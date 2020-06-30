Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you've come from
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you've come from

Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you've come from

Actress Deepika Padukone is super nostalgic as she shared a few old pictures with her friends.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

This is how Deepika Padukone is checking herself out after eating birthday cake all week

It must have been a busy week for Deepika Padukone. She celebrated her hubby Ranveer Singh's birthday...
Mid-Day - Published

Deepika Padukone believes that learning comes in any form

Deepika Padukone recently addressed the Class of 2020 during online streaming of their graduation...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Deepika Padukone takes Yoga classes ahead of commencing the shoot of her Shakun Batra directorial

With her talent and on-screen presence, Deepika Padukone has proved that she can play any character...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone garners 50 million Insta followers [Video]

Deepika Padukone garners 50 million Insta followers

Actress Deepika Padukone has garnered a following of 50 mn on Instagram, and she is "grateful".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universe [Video]

Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universe

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone has turned on the mush factor for hubby Ranveer Singh, who turned 35 on Monday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published
CM Soren attends wedding of archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi [Video]

CM Soren attends wedding of archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 attended wedding ceremony of ace archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi. She exchanged wedding vows with exceptional archer Atanu Das who created hat-trick of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published