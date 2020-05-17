Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village

While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power." "Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," Priyanka Gandhi added.
While speaking to ANI on July 10, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Shahdol, Pratima Mathew spoke on history-sheeter Mohd Akhtar. She said, "History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday (July 09)." "He is a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 03 Kanpur encounter," Shahdol ASP added.
Police baton charged villagers for blocking road in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on May 23. The villagers demanded restoration of water and electricity supply in Dum Dum after Cyclone Amphan affected the supply drastically. Initially, the locals went violent and started beating cops. Later wards, the police had to baton charge to disperse the crowd. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
Migrant workers gathered on Saharanpur-Ambala highway in large numbers on May 17. They created ruckus at the highway and demanded a special train to return to Bihar. Police officials and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at the site in order to maintain the law and order situation in Saharanpur. There are total 4057 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India. While speaking to ANI, the Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur, Sanjay Kumar said, "We are sending them by buses till Bihar border. We are also coordinating with different district authorities there for their return."
Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police. Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.
Uttar Pradesh Police found three bombs in Bikaru village in Kanpur. The crude bombs were recovered from village panchayat house. Three UP Police teams have been investigating the area where eight cops..
