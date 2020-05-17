Global  
 

Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village

Kanpur shootout: RAF team deployed at Bikru village

Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Kanpur's Bikru village area where the 8 policemen were killed.

Normalcy has not completely returned in the area.

The main accused of the encounter, Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter on outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.

Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt: Constable Ajay Kashyap

 Constable Ajay Kashyap, who sustained injuries in the Kanpur encounter on July 3, on Friday, said that gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi

Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi

While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power." "Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol

History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol

While speaking to ANI on July 10, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Shahdol, Pratima Mathew spoke on history-sheeter Mohd Akhtar. She said, "History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday (July 09)." "He is a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 03 Kanpur encounter," Shahdol ASP added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published

Kanpur encounter: Reminiscent of gunning down of four accused in Hyderabad vet's rape & murder case

 The killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and some of his henchmen in a series of alleged encounters in Uttar Pradesh is reminiscent of a similar incident here in
IndiaTimes

Rapid Action Force specialised wing of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force to deal with riot and crowd control situations

WB villagers baton charged over demand for restoring water, electricity supply post cyclone Amphan

WB villagers baton charged over demand for restoring water, electricity supply post cyclone Amphan

Police baton charged villagers for blocking road in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on May 23. The villagers demanded restoration of water and electricity supply in Dum Dum after Cyclone Amphan affected the supply drastically. Initially, the locals went violent and started beating cops. Later wards, the police had to baton charge to disperse the crowd. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Migrant workers create ruckus in Saharanpur, demand special trains

Migrant workers create ruckus in Saharanpur, demand special trains

Migrant workers gathered on Saharanpur-Ambala highway in large numbers on May 17. They created ruckus at the highway and demanded a special train to return to Bihar. Police officials and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at the site in order to maintain the law and order situation in Saharanpur. There are total 4057 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India. While speaking to ANI, the Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur, Sanjay Kumar said, "We are sending them by buses till Bihar border. We are also coordinating with different district authorities there for their return."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published

Vikas Dubey Indian history-sheeter and gangster

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police. Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published

Vikas Dubey's encounter killing seems to be fake, straight out of film: Sharad Yadav

 Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter
IndiaTimes

Kanpur shootout: Slain gangster Amar Dubey's father comes alive after 7 years

In a bizarre development, the 'dead' father of slain gangster Amar Dubey, Sanjeev Dubey, came alive...
Mid-Day - Published


Kanpur shootout: 3 bombs recovered from Bikru village's panchayat house

Kanpur shootout: 3 bombs recovered from Bikru village's panchayat house

Uttar Pradesh Police found three bombs in Bikaru village in Kanpur. The crude bombs were recovered from village panchayat house. Three UP Police teams have been investigating the area where eight cops..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:02Published
'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate. Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning. Dubey was..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Watch how gangster Vikas Dubey reacted after being nabbed by police in MP

Watch how gangster Vikas Dubey reacted after being nabbed by police in MP

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday. Dubey was behind the killing of eight policemen during raid. The wanted gangster was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain...

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published