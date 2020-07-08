Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone



US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax”.

