Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Adam Reed reports.

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone. The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation. The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia "hoax".

Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser's jail term

 Democrats condemn the US president's decision to spare ex-adviser and friend Roger Stone from prison.
Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

 The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and..
