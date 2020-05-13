Olympic cycling champion Katie Archibald admits to lockdown struggles
Olympic cycling champion Katie Archibald has admitted she struggled to cope with the reality of lockdown life but intends to emerge from the crisis with a fresh perspective.The 26-year-old, who won gold as part of the women’s team pursuit squad at Rio 2016, said fears of disruption to her training regime have been overshadowed by emerging issues much closer to home.
