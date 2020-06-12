Global  
 

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:17s
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
WorldNews

Jack Charlton: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubs

 The Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.
BBC News

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News

Leeds beat Blackburn to stretch led at top of Championship

 Leeds United strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table with a resounding victory at Blackburn Rovers.
BBC News

England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies at 85

LONDON (AP) — Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



EboSmith14AFC

EboMarleyAFC🔥🍁 RT @SkySportsNews: Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner and Leeds United legend, dies aged 85 13 seconds ago

DingaBelle

SheilaDing #GirlySwot 🕷 #Corbyn4ever ❤ RT @GaryLineker: Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Irel… 15 seconds ago

OliverDale3

Oliver Dale RT @primevideosport: "We have lost a very special football man" Andy Townsend pays tribute to England World Cup winner and former Republic… 21 seconds ago

smallypaula

Smally #NHSLove ❤️ #Fibromyalgia #Barrett’s #TDC.. RT @DoubleDownNews: Rest in Power Jack Charlton Son of a miner, World Cup winner, joker & football legend Italia 90 & USA94 forever lodge… 23 seconds ago

KeithRo84352446

Keith Roberts RT @DrSpock_MGBGA: Absolute Legend on and off the field. R.I.P JACK and thank you for all the brilliant memories. Ireland and England will… 24 seconds ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Former England World Cup Winner Jack Charlton Dies At 85 | Sports | China Daily https://t.co/3vVLI3jbQd 24 seconds ago

JimWhite

Jim White Was a pleasure to have met former @LUFC defender, @England 1966 World Cup winner and hugely popular @FAIreland boss… https://t.co/1ijbO4A1vh 33 seconds ago

ALIJTMOT

It's Alison Taylor!💙💛 RT @EFL: We are saddened to learn of the passing of @LUFC and @England legend Jack Charlton at the age of 85. Charlton made a club-record… 38 seconds ago


Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Greenwood: RFU cuts to be expected [Video]

Greenwood: RFU cuts to be expected

Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood is not surprised about the RFU's plans to make 139 staff redundant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Alphonsi calls for 'diverse role models' [Video]

Alphonsi calls for 'diverse role models'

England great Maggie Alphonsi believes diversity at the top of sporting bodies is the key to the progress - and the World Cup winner is hoping to become RFU President one day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published