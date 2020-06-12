|
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.
LONDON (AP) — Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother,...
Also reported by •Daily Star
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..
