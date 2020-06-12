England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.

Leeds United strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table with a resounding victory at Blackburn Rovers.

Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.

The Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.

Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..

