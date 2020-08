A security camera in northwestern India captured the moment a bull suddenly became enraged and gored at least one person.

Angry bull gores at least one person in northwestern India

Chaotic footage filmed in Junagadh in the state of Gujarat on July 8th just before 1 pm local time shows the hefty bull suddenly attack a boy and several others who come to his rescue.

The boy, named as Solanki Nikunj, was injured in the incident which took place close to his father's shop.