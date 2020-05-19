Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philippines’ largest TV network ABS-CBN forced to shut down
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Philippines’ largest TV network ABS-CBN forced to shut down

Philippines’ largest TV network ABS-CBN forced to shut down

Shutdown deprives millions of Filipinos access to information while thousands of employees are expected to lose jobs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ABS-CBN Corporation ABS-CBN Corporation Media and entertainment conglomerate in the Philippines

Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube [Video]

Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube

"This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodrigo Duterte," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said after the vote.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:56Published

Philippines top broadcaster ABS-CBN denied new licence

 Government critics say the ABS-CBN shutdown is an attack on media freedom by President Duterte.
BBC News
Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel [Video]

Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Duterte's anti-terror law a dark new chapter for Philippines, experts warn

 Legal challenges mount against new law, which allows warrantless arrests and could affect delivery of coronavirus aid An anti-terrorism law that grants sweeping..
WorldNews

Filipinos Filipinos People native to or citizens of the islands of the Philippines

Filipinos stranded in capital after losing jobs amid pandemic [Video]

Filipinos stranded in capital after losing jobs amid pandemic

Thousands of unemployed workers who want to return to their home provinces or their jobs overseas are stranded in the capital and many of them have been forced to live on the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Thousands of Filipino seafarers out of work [Video]

Thousands of Filipino seafarers out of work

More than 20,000 Filipinos who work on ships have been repatriated.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lawmakers vote closes down Philippines' largest TV network

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers voted Friday to reject the license renewal of the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comTIME


Alert: Philippine lawmakers have voted to reject the license renewal of the country’s largest TV network, ABS-CBN Corp.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers have voted to reject the license renewal of the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •TIME



Tweets about this