Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Police fire tear gas as thousands of anti-government protesters rally for a fourth night in Belgrade.

Protesters rally against Serbian President [Video]

Protesters rally against Serbian President

Protests marred by violence, continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Olivia Chan reports.

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels [Video]

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

On Sunday, the EU will mediate the first high-level meeting between the two sides since November 2018.

France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talks

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
Coronavirus: Serbia scraps curfew plan for Belgrade after protests

 The government instead unveils softer measures, in what is seen as a climbdown by the authorities.
Serbia mulls anti-virus rules as clashes erupt over lockdown

 Serbia’s authorities on Thursday are deciding what measures to impose to halt a surging spread of the new coronavirus, in the wake of two nights of clashes..
Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as anti-Vucic protests heat up

Protesters attempt to storm Serbian parliament building

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who tried to storm Serbia’s parliament on Friday...
Serbia's Vucic backs down on coronavirus curfew after Belgrade protests

After protesters tried to breach the parliament, Serbian strongman Aleksandar Vucic signaled that a...
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown

Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

