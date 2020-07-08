Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up

|
Serbia Country in the Balkans
Protesters rally against Serbian President
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talksBRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Serbia scraps curfew plan for Belgrade after protestsThe government instead unveils softer measures, in what is seen as a climbdown by the authorities.
BBC News
Belgrade Capital of Serbia
Serbia mulls anti-virus rules as clashes erupt over lockdownSerbia’s authorities on Thursday are deciding what measures to impose to halt a surging spread of the new coronavirus, in the wake of two nights of clashes..
WorldNews
