Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died aged 85.

Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
Jack Charlton: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubs

 The Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.
FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
Jack Charlton 'never spoke about winning the World Cup' and 'could walk on water in Ireland… and loved it' – Tony Cascarino pays tribute to former manager

Tony Cascarino says he and all his former Republic of Ireland teammates will ‘feel like they’ve...
Aston Villa hero Paul McGrath pays tribute to Leeds United legend Jack Charlton

Aston Villa hero Paul McGrath pays tribute to Leeds United legend Jack Charlton Aston Villa news: Charlton passed away yesterday, his family announced this morning, at his Ashington...
Merse: Jack was a legend

Merse: Jack was a legend

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson pays tribute to Jack Charlton, who has passed away at the age of 85.

Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds fans pay tribute to club legend Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85.

Smith: Sad day for everybody in football

Smith: Sad day for everybody in football

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith pays tribute to England and Leeds legend Jack Charlton who has died at the age of 85.

