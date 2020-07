The Palace of Auburn Hills was imploded on Saturday morning.



Related videos from verified sources Palace of Auburn Hills to be imploded this weekend



It's the end of an era. The Palace of Auburn Hills is set to be imploded on Saturday, July 11. Demolition on the facility began in March. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:01 Published 15 hours ago Rally in support of fired music director in Auburn Hills



Rally in support of fired music director in Auburn Hills Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago