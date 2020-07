This cat loves knocking stuff over - wait for the end! Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:14s - Published 2 days ago This cat loves knocking stuff over - wait for the end! Ella loves to knock stuff over, it's her daily routine. She got too carried away with "redecorating" that ends up falling from the shelf. @annapersson14 0

