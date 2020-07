Ontario mobster Pat Musitano shot dead in broad daylight at Burlington plaza

Convicted mobster Pat Musitano was shot dead in broad daylight at a plaza in Burlington, Ontario in Canada on Friday (July 10th) afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m.

Local time emergency crews were called to the area after reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.