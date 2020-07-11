YouTuber makes homemade e-bike for less than 200 US dollars

A YouTuber from northwestern India has made an electric bicycle for less than 200 US dollars which can travel 40 kilometres on a single charge.

Partha Saha from the Agartala area in the state of Tripura used his savings to buy a battery and a motor and then converted his pushbike himself.

The total project cost 4000 India rupees or 186 US dollars.

"The bicycle has been created with environmental preservation in mind.

These products help us conserve energy and precious natural resources while also helping to curb pollution," Saha said.

In the future, Saha hopes to install a horn and a light to help him ride the bike at night.