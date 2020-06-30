Sushant Singh Rajput now has a chowk and a road named after him, Adhyayan Suman lauds ex Kangana Ranaut

As per reports, Rekha's Mumbai bungalow has been sealed by BMC as her security guard tests positive for COVID-19.

As a mark of respect for the late actor, a road and a chowk have been named after Sushant Singh Rajput in his hometown Purnea