Small group demonstrates against Sweden's 'lax' coronavirus lockdown policy

A small group of demonstrators was today handing out facemasks to passersby on the streets of Malmo in Sweden as part of protests against the country's "laissez-faire" coronavirus lockdown policy.

One the protesters held a banner reading: "Families shouldn't be COVID experiments." Sweden has never issued a formal lockdown and has instead encouraged its citizens to stay home when they're sick and maintain social distancing when in public.

Sweden's laissez-faire policy has not resulted in significant economic gains and has instead left the country with a far deadlier outbreak than its Nordic neighbours, according to recent data.