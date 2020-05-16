Global  
 

Small group demonstrates against Sweden's "lax" coronavirus lockdown policy
Small group demonstrates against Sweden's 'lax' coronavirus lockdown policy

Small group demonstrates against Sweden's "lax" coronavirus lockdown policy

A small group of demonstrators was today handing out facemasks to passersby on the streets of Malmo in Sweden as part of protests against the country's "laissez-faire" coronavirus lockdown policy.

A small group of demonstrators was today handing out facemasks to passersby on the streets of Malmo in Sweden as part of protests against the country's "laissez-faire" coronavirus lockdown policy.

One the protesters held a banner reading: "Families shouldn't be COVID experiments." Sweden has never issued a formal lockdown and has instead encouraged its citizens to stay home when they're sick and maintain social distancing when in public.

Sweden's laissez-faire policy has not resulted in significant economic gains and has instead left the country with a far deadlier outbreak than its Nordic neighbours, according to recent data.




