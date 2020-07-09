Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:34s - Published
'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'

'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy.

Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and Economics Conclave, Das said that the Indian economy was showing signs of returning to normalcy as gradual easing of restrictions took place.

Listing the central bank's efforts to boost recovery, he said that liquidity measures by RBI amounted to Rs 9.57 lakh crore, or 4.7% of the 2019-20 nominal GDP.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

livemint

Livemint #Watch | 'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta on #Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test' https://t.co/s7dV7CBixc 3 hours ago

OutlookMoney

Outlook Money The Indian #economy has started showing signs of normalcy with ease in #lockdown restrictions across the country,… https://t.co/o8TXj6qlkX 6 hours ago

habibateffany

HABIBA RT @TheQuint: With the easing of restrictions, the Indian economy has started showing signs of restoring normalcy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta… 7 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint With the easing of restrictions, the Indian economy has started showing signs of restoring normalcy, RBI Governor S… https://t.co/TGBTI1u2kW 7 hours ago

marketst0day

Markets Today We are still uncertain when the supply chain will be restored fully. But, the Indian #economy has started showing s… https://t.co/4ge9bGQY55 7 hours ago

incredindia370

Incredible India370 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the country's economy has started to show signs of n… https://t.co/hoqreNXn37 7 hours ago

Schoolofstocks

school of stockmarket Signs Of Normalcy In Economy But Medium-Term Outlook Uncertain: RBI Chief Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sha… https://t.co/yHvQlT7KjC 8 hours ago

rajeshlalwani

Rajesh Lalwani RT @moneycontrolcom: We are still uncertain when the supply chain will be restored fully. But, the Indian #economy has started showing sign… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

RBI Governor says Indian economy showing signs of recovery after Covid lockdown restrictions were eased; DCGI gives nod to Psoriasis injection for limited use on Covid-19 patients; Kerala doctor on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published
UK announces $37bn budget to revive economy [Video]

UK announces $37bn budget to revive economy

It is aimed at saving jobs and pumping new life into an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo [Video]

Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo

Thailand's migrant workers face a precarious future as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published