Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.
US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published