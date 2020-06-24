Global  
 

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone [Video]

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser's jail term

 Democrats condemn the US president's decision to spare ex-adviser and friend Roger Stone from prison.
BBC News

'Republicans are really fed up': GOP increasingly splits with Trump as his polls drag

 Weeks before Trump accepts his party's nomination, cracks are deepening among Republican lawmakers, who have sought to distance themselves from him.
USATODAY.com

