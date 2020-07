Jacobson: No pressure on Wycombe Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 days ago Jacobson: No pressure on Wycombe Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson says manager Gareth Ainsworth has already 'worked miracles' to get to the League One play-off final and is not putting pressure on his players. 0

