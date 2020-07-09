Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:31s - Published 6 minutes ago Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus meant fewer dignitaries were able to attend the ceremony. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Khalil Laher RT @NewhamLondon: In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia by… 14 minutes ago Newham London In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosn… https://t.co/iHplfrqH5E 3 hours ago Gary Dickson “As the world remembers those who lost their lives in Srebrenica and shows solidarity with survivors, it is wholly… https://t.co/QR6ToiwPxP 2 days ago