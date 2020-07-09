Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on

Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on

Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus meant fewer dignitaries were able to attend the ceremony.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre 25 years on - in pictures

Bosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.
BBC News - Published

Leaders, survivors mark 25 years since Srebrenica massacre

Dozens of world leaders on Saturday joined survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia to...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •SBSBBC News


25 years on: A look at Europe’s only post-WWII genocide

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia on Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

khalillaher

Khalil Laher RT @NewhamLondon: In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia by… 14 minutes ago

NewhamLondon

Newham London In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosn… https://t.co/iHplfrqH5E 3 hours ago

gzy_d

Gary Dickson “As the world remembers those who lost their lives in Srebrenica and shows solidarity with survivors, it is wholly… https://t.co/QR6ToiwPxP 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says [Video]

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:12Published