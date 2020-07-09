Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on
Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus meant fewer dignitaries were able to attend the ceremony.
Khalil Laher RT @NewhamLondon: In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia by… 14 minutes ago
Newham London In a Newham Reflections conversation, Mayor @rokhsanafiaz remembers 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre in Bosn… https://t.co/iHplfrqH5E 3 hours ago
Gary Dickson “As the world remembers those who lost their lives in Srebrenica and shows solidarity with survivors, it is wholly… https://t.co/QR6ToiwPxP 2 days ago
'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says