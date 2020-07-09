Global  
 

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

Adam Reed reports.

