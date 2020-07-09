Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong police raid pollster ahead of opposition voteHONG KONG: have raided the office of a prominent opinion pollster that was helping the city's pro-democracy opposition to conduct a primary election, a director..
WorldNews
Hong Kong reports 17 new local cases and 33 more preliminary infectionsHong Kong has reported 29 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 17 are locally-transmitted cases. Preliminary tests have also showed positive results for 33 another..
WorldNews
The US is reportedly threatening to remove the dollar's peg to the Hong Kong dollar. ...Bloomberg reported this week the US might restrict Hong Kong's access to US dollars and potentially spell an end to the Hong Kong dollar's 37-year currency peg..
WorldNews
A new world war over technologyHong Kong (CNN Business)Nations and companies around the world are being sucked into a running battle over the future of technology between the United States and..
WorldNews
Adam Reed American actor
Swimmers dive back into England's outdoor pools
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources