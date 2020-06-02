Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Free coronavirus testing at former Metrocenter Mall
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:13s - Published
Free coronavirus testing at former Metrocenter Mall
City of Phoenix hosts free coronavirus testing at the former Metrocenter Mall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MauiREman

Deplorable Dano Hey ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ If America was ruled by a Communist authoritarian Dictator he could order all citizens to stay off… https://t.co/3uqLtIPkXo 2 days ago

KateColl7

Kate Collins RT @BlaenauGwentCBC: A drive-through Coronavirus testing facility is now based at the former Marine Colliery site in Cwm. Anyone with sympt… 2 days ago

GrantUsmar

Grant A drive-through Coronavirus testing facility is now based at the former Marine Colliery in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, as… https://t.co/dDwBWzEgiI 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 testing continues at site of former BMO Harris Bradley Center [Video]

COVID-19 testing continues at site of former BMO Harris Bradley Center

Pick 'N Save and Kroger Health are extending the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing happening at the site of the former BMO Harris Bradley Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:49Published