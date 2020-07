Bruce fumes at ‘soft’ Watford pens Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Bruce fumes at ‘soft’ Watford pens Steve Bruce says Watford were given a ‘huge lifeline’ after being awarded two ‘soft’ penalties as they came from behind to beat Newcastle. 0

