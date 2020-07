Comet gets closer to Earth

CHECK THIS OUT - THIS COMETMADE IT'S WAY NEAR US AND YOUMAY HAVE SEEN IT IN THE SKYLAST NIGHT.THIS IS COMETNEO-WISE.

RIGHT NOW THE BEST TIME TO SEE IT IS IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS - BUT AS THE WEEKS GO ON IT WILL SHIFT TO MORE LATE NIGHT HOURS. ACCORDING TO THE OBSERVER - THIS COMET WAS LOCATED ABOUT 19 MILLION MILES FROM THE SUN - OVER THE COURSE OF SEVERAL WEEKS THE COMET MOVED CLOSER TO THE SUN AND TO US HERE ON EARTH NOW ABOUT 64 MILLION MILES AWAY!

SOME ASTRONOMERSTHINK IT MAY BE A ONCE IN ALIFETIME COSMIC SIGHTINGS.