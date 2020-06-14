Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Beckham English model and photographer


Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham English fashion designer and singer

An adorable anniversary message: Victoria Beckham loves her husband David 'more each day' [Video]

An adorable anniversary message: Victoria Beckham loves her husband David 'more each day'

Victoria Beckham shared how she loves her husband David "more each day" as she marked their 21st anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:21Published
Victoria Beckham launching T-shirt to raise funds for LGBTQ+ charity [Video]

Victoria Beckham launching T-shirt to raise funds for LGBTQ+ charity

Victoria Beckham is selling a new T-shirt to help raise funds for an LGBTQ+ charity.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Victoria Beckham's life in lockdown [Video]

Victoria Beckham's life in lockdown

Victoria Beckham is still keeping to a routine in lockdown but can't wait to be "sociable" again.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts [Video]

Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts

Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton after Westworld star opens up about working with Tom Cruise [Video]

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton after Westworld star opens up about working with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after the British actress opened up about working with Katie’s ex-husband Tom Cruise in a new interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Hushpuppi's lawyer says FBI 'kidnapped' Nigerian Instagrammer from Dubai

 Mr Abbas' lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, was not a criminal and had made his money..
WorldNews
Ruby Rose congratulates 'amazing' Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie [Video]

Ruby Rose congratulates 'amazing' Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose lavished praise on her Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie as she reacted to the casting news on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Beckham Is Getting Married!

Brooklyn Beckham has popped the question to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz and they are now engaged. The...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Victoria Beckham ‘so happy’ to have son Brooklyn back home

Victoria Beckham said she was “so happy” to have son Brooklyn home after he spent much of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

alawiabdul

Alawi RT @CantonaCollars: I see Brooklyn Beckham got engaged (that makes me feel very old). Not everyone gets to wear a Premier League winners m… 12 minutes ago

Qadrisyedrizwan

Rizwan Journalist David Beckham's 21yrs old son Brooklyn gets engaged💍 to 25yrs old actress Nicola, shares pic https://t.co/EnZZ59l9hC 32 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #BrooklynBeckham and #NicolaPeltz announce their engagement with a heartwarming picture and mushy love posts… https://t.co/MRCJo3hATi 55 minutes ago

alicekatemurray

Alice When Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged before you do https://t.co/x88ZSOocnh 1 hour ago

CantonaCollars

Cantona's Collar 🇾🇪 🔰 I see Brooklyn Beckham got engaged (that makes me feel very old). Not everyone gets to wear a Premier League winne… https://t.co/UqH7NjWEN8 1 hour ago

Chalta_Purja

Chalta_Purja David Beckham's 21-yr-old son Brooklyn gets engaged to actress Nicola, shares pic https://t.co/8KDnITn6t7 -via @inshorts 2 hours ago

HiGirlsHiLouise

Hi Girls Hi Louise Tfw Brooklyn Beckham is conceived, grows up and gets engaged to his soulmate during the same amount of time you’ve… https://t.co/vityX03wIs 3 hours ago