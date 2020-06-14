Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago. 0

