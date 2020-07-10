Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera
Saturday marks the fourth day in the search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.
Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that..
