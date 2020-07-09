Spectacular Implosion as Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished

The remnants of The Palace of Auburn Hills were demolished in a spectacular implosion in Michigan.

‘The Palace’ was the hometown arena of the Detroit Pistons basketball team, who relocated to the new Little Caesars Arena along with the Detroit Red Wings.

When it opened its doors in 1988, the structure was a state-of-the-art venue.

Its demolition will make room for a new development expected to include technology companies.

#Demolition #Implosion #BuildingCollapse Report by Avagninag.

