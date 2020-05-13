Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyond Zoom: The future of virtual meetings
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 05:17s - Published
Beyond Zoom: The future of virtual meetings
Chris Fox explores how virtual reality could become the office of the future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoursquareITP

Foursquare ITP Part one of our three-part series of blog posts on transportation planning responses to COVID-19 explains how we ha… https://t.co/GAVUfCc6cT 3 days ago

Abdul_Dikko_

_DĮKKO RT @GettyVIP: This Thursday at 12 p.m. EST @GettyImages VP of Global Entertainment @KirstinBenson will speak alongside @ZDresler from @UMG… 3 days ago

GettyVIP

Getty Images Entertainment This Thursday at 12 p.m. EST @GettyImages VP of Global Entertainment @KirstinBenson will speak alongside @ZDresler… https://t.co/IgDP4MkZZj 4 days ago

Anna_Ogunnaike

Anna Ogunnaike RT @actfl: "The ability to travel internationally shouldn’t serve as a prerequisite to learning about global communities..." Here's why so… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ideal You Weight Loss Center - Take charge of your weight goal [Video]

Ideal You Weight Loss Center - Take charge of your weight goal

Ideal You Weight Loss Center - Take charge of your weight goal

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:58Published
Eye On The Day 5/13 [Video]

Eye On The Day 5/13

Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Anthony Fauci warns Congress about consequences of reopening the U.S. too quickly, prosecutors under investigation in the Ahmaud Arbery case,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published