Beyond Zoom: The future of virtual meetings Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 05:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Chris Fox explores how virtual reality could become the office of the future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Foursquare ITP Part one of our three-part series of blog posts on transportation planning responses to COVID-19 explains how we ha… https://t.co/GAVUfCc6cT 3 days ago _DĮKKO RT @GettyVIP: This Thursday at 12 p.m. EST @GettyImages VP of Global Entertainment @KirstinBenson will speak alongside @ZDresler from @UMG… 3 days ago Getty Images Entertainment This Thursday at 12 p.m. EST @GettyImages VP of Global Entertainment @KirstinBenson will speak alongside @ZDresler… https://t.co/IgDP4MkZZj 4 days ago Anna Ogunnaike RT @actfl: "The ability to travel internationally shouldn’t serve as a prerequisite to learning about global communities..." Here's why so… 1 week ago