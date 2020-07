White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon.

He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same.

Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday.

Roger Stone has already suffered greatly.

He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.