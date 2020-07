Nedzad Avdic survived the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Nedzad Avdic survived the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 Nedzad Avdic was shot four times and left to die, but survived the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia in 1995. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Noelia Caro When he was just 17 years old, Nedžad Avdić was shot during the genocide in Srebrenica. He is one of just a small n… https://t.co/5qxjVWa0b6 8 seconds ago Neal Finne RT @SkyNews: "I just waited for the next bullet to come and end my suffering" Nedzad Avdic recalls the events of the Srebrenica massacre w… 3 minutes ago