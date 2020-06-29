Global  
 

Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto
Amazon employees have been told to remove the short-video app TikTok from their devices immediately.

According to CNN, TikTok is owned by the world's most valuable startup, a Chinese company named ByteDance.

But TikTok does not operate in China and functions as an independent subsidiary.

Its servers are based in the US and not subject to Chinese laws.

However, other organizations have moved to ban TikTok.

