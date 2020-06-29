Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto

|
|
Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours laterAmazon cited security risks while telling its employees to delete TikTok, the popular video-sharing app developed by a Chinese company. Just hours later, the..
WorldNews
Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok
Amazon requiring employees to remove TikTok app from their devicesAmazon is reportedly requiring its employees delete the social media app TikTok due to a potential security risk.
USATODAY.com
TikTok: Amazon tells employees to remove app from phonesThe company asks its employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones over "security risks."
BBC News
The US-China rivalry is broadening from trade to everythingThe US-China rivalry is shifting into new and unpredictable areas, engulfing everything from a popular video app to Hong Kong’s status as a global financial..
WorldNews
TikTok pulling out of Hong Kong after China law controversyByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after..
WorldNews
Explained: The India-China spat, TikTok derailed
Chinese apps ban: TikTok's parent company may lose $6 BillionChina-based ByteDance could face a loss of USD 6 Billion following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including wildly popular TikTok.
DNA
