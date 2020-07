The Worst Sci-Fi Movies of All Time from A to Z Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:23s - Published 2 minutes ago The Worst Sci-Fi Movies of All Time from A to Z Ever wonder what the alphabet would look like if it consisted of the absolute worst sci-fi movies? Join WatchMojo.com as we teach you the ABCs of Bad Sci-Fi Movies! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ever wonder what the alphabet would look like if it consisted of the absolute worst sci-fi movies? Join WatchMojo.com as we teach you the ABCs of Bad Sci-Fi Movies! Watch on WatchMojo: http://watchmojo.com





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Scariest Fantasy Movies



Fantasy films are all about bringing our wildest dreams to life, but sometimes the opposite occurs. For this list, we’ll be looking at live action films (nothing animated — sorry, “Coraline”!).. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:22 Published 19 hours ago Top 10 Spy Kids Franchise Movie Moments



These "Spy Kids" franchise movie moments will bring our your inner child and spy. For this list, we’ll be looking back at our favorite moments from the "Spy Kids" film series that captured our.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:00 Published 1 day ago Get Your Popcorn Ready for Movie Night!



It's Friday and that means our favorite movie aficionado and syndicated film critic Ryan Jay is here! He shares all the best movies to get you and your popcorn ready for this weekend. Ryan's movies of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:44 Published 1 day ago