Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Phil Simmons Phil Simmons West Indian cricketer


West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favourites

 England lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies in the first Test at Southampton.
BBC News

England v West Indies: 'Dropping Stuart Broad looks like a mistake'

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but still looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite & Shane Dowrich punish hosts

 England are under huge pressure in the first Test after West Indies take a first-innings lead of 114 on day three in Southampton.
BBC News

England v West Indies - Dom Bess dismisses Jermaine Blackwood

 Jermaine Blackwood "falls for the oldest trick in the book" as he attacks a slower and wider delivery from Dom Bess and picks out James Anderson at mid off.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Zak Crawley frustrated to be part of collapse as West Indies seize initiative

Zak Crawley’s best Test score gave England a fighting chance of victory over the West Indies but he...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Phil Simmons rejoins West Indies camp after latest negative coronavirus test

Phil Simmons rejoined the West Indies camp ahead of the final day of their last intra-squad match...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts fight against Windies pace


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

West Indies legend Michael Holding breaks down discussing racism in the UK [Video]

West Indies legend Michael Holding breaks down discussing racism in the UK

West Indies legend Michael Holding breaks down discussing racism in the UK

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 14:49Published
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport [Video]

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published