Remembering 'Big Jack' Charlton
Tributes have been paid to the man affectionately known as 'Big Jack', who has been described as 'a true great of the game'.
Samuel Njuguna RT @ChelseaFC: Remembering Jack Charlton.
Rest in peace.💙 #SHUCHE https://t.co/XCIgtIwYEM 12 minutes ago
Simön RT @sallynugent: Jack Charlton remembering that penalty shoot out. #italia90
@FAIreland
https://t.co/M1R39uAnTN 12 minutes ago
Kim Duckers RT @StewartWood: Chris Waddle on Jack Charlton's light-touch approach to remembering the names of his players. #ripjackcharlton https://t.c… 43 minutes ago