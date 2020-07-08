As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

|
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Likely some aerosol transmission of new coronavirus -Fauci
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US HospitalsThe U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirusDr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
USATODAY.com
How President Donald Trump can get his campaign — and America — back on trackTrump campaign has been adrift. The Republican base is alive and well, but Trump voters need a reason to get excited, write Ed Rollins and Eric Beach.
USATODAY.com
'You can't do that': Fox News host Wallace confronts DeVos on threat to redirect funds from schoolsChris Wallace asked Betsy DeVos "under what authority" she and Trump were going to "unilaterally cut off funding" to schools that refuse to reopen.
USATODAY.com
Trump’s Health Officials Warn More Will Die as Covid Cases RiseThey struck a sober note on Sunday’s news programs, strongly urging the vast majority of people in hard-hit cities and states to wear masks and avoid large..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Crisis PlaybookOn a Friday, the world heard vulgar audio of Mr. Trump boasting about forcing himself on women. By Sunday night, the episode that was supposed to doom him had..
NYTimes.com
United States Department of Education United States government department
Lawsuits Aim to Block DeVos’s New Sexual Misconduct RulesStudents, women’s rights and education groups are seeking to delay or derail the Education Department’s broad overhaul of rules that govern sexual misconduct..
NYTimes.com
