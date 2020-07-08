Global  
 

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci
As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over.

CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on television.

Meanwhile, Fauci is expressing puzzlement at some of Trump's claims. When the coronavirus task force convened at the Department of Education this week, Fauci was told to telecommute rather than attending in person.

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus [Video]

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.

Likely some aerosol transmission of new coronavirus -Fauci [Video]

Likely some aerosol transmission of new coronavirus -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said the new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree.

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

 Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.

 Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
How President Donald Trump can get his campaign — and America — back on track

 Trump campaign has been adrift. The Republican base is alive and well, but Trump voters need a reason to get excited, write Ed Rollins and Eric Beach.
'You can't do that': Fox News host Wallace confronts DeVos on threat to redirect funds from schools

 Chris Wallace asked Betsy DeVos "under what authority" she and Trump were going to "unilaterally cut off funding" to schools that refuse to reopen.
Trump’s Health Officials Warn More Will Die as Covid Cases Rise

 They struck a sober note on Sunday’s news programs, strongly urging the vast majority of people in hard-hit cities and states to wear masks and avoid large..
Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Crisis Playbook

 On a Friday, the world heard vulgar audio of Mr. Trump boasting about forcing himself on women. By Sunday night, the episode that was supposed to doom him had..
Lawsuits Aim to Block DeVos’s New Sexual Misconduct Rules

 Students, women’s rights and education groups are seeking to delay or derail the Education Department’s broad overhaul of rules that govern sexual misconduct..
