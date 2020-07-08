As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over.

CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on television.

Meanwhile, Fauci is expressing puzzlement at some of Trump's claims. When the coronavirus task force convened at the Department of Education this week, Fauci was told to telecommute rather than attending in person.