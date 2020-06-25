Survivors recount Bosnia's Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on

Bosnia marks the 25th anniversary of a genocide committed by Serb forces in Srebrenica where thousands perished.

White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges The Office of the Special Prosecutor in the Hague says Thaci and nine others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims. View on euronews

Dozens are hurt as clashes erupt in Belgrade over restrictions imposed after a big rise in cases.

nation and South Slavic ethnic group formed in the Balkans

At the genocide memorial centre outside Srebrenica, thousands of simple white gravestones stretch across the gently inclined hillside for as far as the eye can..

Bosnia and Herzegovina Country in the Balkans

More than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.

Bosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.

World leaders address a memorial ceremony for the atrocity that saw 8,000 Muslim men killed.

Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic Killing of 8,000 Muslims in 1995 by Serb troops was the only genocide on European soil since the second world war.

town and municipality in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina

A quarter-century after the Srebrenica genocide, the former UN prosecutor for war crimes Serge...

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It’s been 25 years since the slaughter of men and boys in...

Dozens of world leaders on Saturday joined survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia to...