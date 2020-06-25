Survivors recount Bosnia's Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on

|
Srebrenica town and municipality in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01Published
Srebrenica: Bosnia marks 25 years since massacreWorld leaders address a memorial ceremony for the atrocity that saw 8,000 Muslim men killed.
BBC News
Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre 25 years on - in picturesBosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.
BBC News
Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica commentsMore than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.
BBC News
Bosnia and Herzegovina Country in the Balkans
Genocide denial gains ground 25 years after Srebrenica massacreAt the genocide memorial centre outside Srebrenica, thousands of simple white gravestones stretch across the gently inclined hillside for as far as the eye can..
WorldNews
Serbs nation and South Slavic ethnic group formed in the Balkans
Coronavirus: Belgrade protesters storm Serb parliament over curfewDozens are hurt as clashes erupt in Belgrade over restrictions imposed after a big rise in cases.
BBC News
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:01Published
