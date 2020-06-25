Global  
 

Survivors recount Bosnia's Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on
Bosnia marks the 25th anniversary of a genocide committed by Serb forces in Srebrenica where thousands perished.

Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic [Video]

Killing of 8,000 Muslims in 1995 by Serb troops was the only genocide on European soil since the second world war.

Srebrenica: Bosnia marks 25 years since massacre

 World leaders address a memorial ceremony for the atrocity that saw 8,000 Muslim men killed.
Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre 25 years on - in pictures

 Bosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.
Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica comments

 More than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.
Genocide denial gains ground 25 years after Srebrenica massacre

 At the genocide memorial centre outside Srebrenica, thousands of simple white gravestones stretch across the gently inclined hillside for as far as the eye can..
Coronavirus: Belgrade protesters storm Serb parliament over curfew

 Dozens are hurt as clashes erupt in Belgrade over restrictions imposed after a big rise in cases.
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges [Video]

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in the Hague says Thaci and nine others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims. View on euronews

Leaders, survivors mark 25 years since Srebrenica massacre

Dozens of world leaders on Saturday joined survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia to...
Scenes from hell: 1995 Srebrenica genocide in photos

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It’s been 25 years since the slaughter of men and boys in...
Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on: The survivors' wounds never heal

A quarter-century after the Srebrenica genocide, the former UN prosecutor for war crimes Serge...
'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says [Video]

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says

