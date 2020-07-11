Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on television. Meanwhile, Fauci is expressing puzzlement at some of Trump's claims. When the coronavirus task force convened at the Department of Education this week, Fauci was told to telecommute rather than attending in person.
US President Donald Trump seems committed to getting America back to normal, despite being ground zero for the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, Trump has recently been focusing his attention on anything but the fact that over 137,000 Americans have died from the virus. In fact, recent CDC data show that Hispanics and Blacks are suffering from coronavirus infections at rates far beyond their share of the population.
Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September. Adam Reed reports.