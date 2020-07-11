Global  
 

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Adam Reed reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Mitt Romney calls Trump's Roger Stone commutation 'unprecedented, historic corruption'

 Mitt Romney, an avid critic of President Trump, said that Trump granting clemency for Roger Stone is "unprecedented, historic corruption."
USATODAY.com

Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

