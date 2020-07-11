Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump Looks Away From COVID-19's Impact On Hispanic Americans



US President Donald Trump seems committed to getting America back to normal, despite being ground zero for the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, Trump has recently been focusing his attention on anything but the fact that over 137,000 Americans have died from the virus. In fact, recent CDC data show that Hispanics and Blacks are suffering from coronavirus infections at rates far beyond their share of the population.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970