Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published
CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites

CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released alarming new information about US deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to UPI, more than 34% of Hispanic and Latin Americans who died from COVID-19 across the United States were younger than 65.

About 30% of black Americans who died from COVID-19 were also younger than 65.

That's compared to just over 13% of white Americans younger than 65 who died from the disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Latin Latin Indo-European language of the Italic family


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Obesity and metabolic syndrome are risk factors for severe influenza [Video]

Obesity and metabolic syndrome are risk factors for severe influenza

Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of severe disease from a viral infection, according to a review of the literature performed by a team of researchers from St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, both in Memphis. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of at least 3 co-occurring conditions that raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). These conditions include excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, excess blood sugar, abnormalities of lipids (including excess triglycerides and cholesterol), insulin resistance and a proinflammatory state. Multiple studies have shown that obesity is associated with increased severity of influenza A, higher viral titers in exhaled breath and prolonged transmission of the virus, according to the report. Changes in the viral population may abet the emergence of more pathogenic influenza variants, according to the report. Despite the fact that influenza vaccines generate robust antibody titers in obese subjects, obesity doubles the likelihood of developing influenza. As with influenza virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recognized obesity as a risk factor for severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Extending Cruise Ban, C.D.C. Says Ships Helped Spread Coronavirus

 In a scathing order extending the current “no sail” order on U.S. cruise lines, the agency said it spent 38,000 hours managing the outbreaks on ships.
NYTimes.com

Cruises will not sail in US waters until October after CDC extends its 'no-sail' order

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced an additional extension to their "no-sail order" which is now set to expire on Sept. 30.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 war requires nationwide strategies and sacrifices: Q&A with former CDC chief

 How coronavirus conflicts between the Trump administration and scientists and states hurt America: Former CDC chief and Surgeon General David Satcher.
USATODAY.com
Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High [Video]

Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High

Drug overdose deaths in America surged in 2019. The increase in deaths last year by 4.8%, erased the slight decline seen in 2018. The jump in fatalities has set a new record high for the nation. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more than half of all overdose deaths. According to CNN, cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths also on the rise. Opioid prescribing however has dropped since the CDC issued opioid prescribing guidelines in 2016.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures [Video]

Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record [Video]

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling to keep up with testing, doing about 125,000 tests daily. The average turnaround time for results is over a week. Which gives potential COVID carriers more time to potentially spread the illness. However, President Trump says that the U.S. should do less testing, in order to report fewer cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Private schools' 'harassment' turns Ludhiana parents towards govt schools [Video]

Private schools' 'harassment' turns Ludhiana parents towards govt schools

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Ludhiana city of Punjab state, the enrollment number of students increased by 18% in government schools this year. Few parents in the city alleged that private schools are forcing them to pay tuition fee amid COVID-19. They said, "Despite government's relaxation, private schools are harassing us to pay fee. Classes are also not being conducted properly. We are admitting our children in government schools."They also said that now government schools are also providing smart and better educational facility to children.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:13Published

40-year-old woman raped at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai, accused arrested

 While the victim has been tested negative, the accused has tested positive.
DNA

Latin Americans Latin Americans Citizens of the Latin American countries and dependencies


United Press International United Press International International news agency

Rapid Testing, Contact Tracing Could Reduce COVID-19 Transmission By 80% [Video]

Rapid Testing, Contact Tracing Could Reduce COVID-19 Transmission By 80%

Quick turnaround of test results and contact tracing improve the odds of successfully limiting COVID-19 spread. By providing test results within one day, communities might be able to reduce onward transmission. It also helps save 80% of the people with whom patients have come into contact with. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus by 80% per COVID-19 patient, reports UPI. Contact tracing is a public health approach used to contain the spread of infectious diseases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Pre-Diabetic? Research Reveals How The Condition Is Putting Your Heart At Risk [Video]

Pre-Diabetic? Research Reveals How The Condition Is Putting Your Heart At Risk

Physicians typically diagnose pre-diabetes when a person's blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes. And according to UPI, new research from China suggests properly managing the condition could help prevent heart disease in adults who are otherwise healthy. What's more, screening for and managing pre-diabetes can reduce the risk of heart disease progression for those who already have it.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published
High Blood Pressure Medication May Increase Heart Failure Risk In Women [Video]

High Blood Pressure Medication May Increase Heart Failure Risk In Women

Women who take certain medications for high blood pressure are at a nearly 5% higher risk for heart failure than men. Women who take beta-blockers are at a higher risk of cardiac fatalities even if they have no history of heart disease. UPI reports the study outlining the risks was published Monday in the journal Hypertension. Beta-blockers like atenolol, metoprolol, nadolol and propranolol help to reduce high blood pressure.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. People who are complying with safety guidelines by wearing a face mask increased by 13% from April to May. According to UPI, many states have since mandated the use of coverings in public spaces.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step [Video]

U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step

The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Hispanic Hispanic Persons of Spanish-speaking culture

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise [Video]

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising Trump

 Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision [Video]

Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he broke federal procedure law in ending a program shielding them from deportation. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling [Video]

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

metriopatheia

ζωής καθιστά αγάπη @sharrissaiqbal @TIME @ayanaeliza ..are actively not hiring people of colour or if it's just mostly white people co… https://t.co/EMy7MqkqZy 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds [Video]

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Tlaib In Trouble [Video]

Tlaib In Trouble

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in trouble in her home district. She is facing a difficult primary fight against legendary Michigan politician Brenda Jones. Tlaib is neck and neck with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't [Video]

Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't

The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33%..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published