CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites

Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of severe disease from a viral infection, according to a review of the literature performed by a team of researchers from St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, both in Memphis. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of at least 3 co-occurring conditions that raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). These conditions include excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, excess blood sugar, abnormalities of lipids (including excess triglycerides and cholesterol), insulin resistance and a proinflammatory state. Multiple studies have shown that obesity is associated with increased severity of influenza A, higher viral titers in exhaled breath and prolonged transmission of the virus, according to the report. Changes in the viral population may abet the emergence of more pathogenic influenza variants, according to the report. Despite the fact that influenza vaccines generate robust antibody titers in obese subjects, obesity doubles the likelihood of developing influenza. As with influenza virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recognized obesity as a risk factor for severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.
Drug overdose deaths in America surged in 2019. The increase in deaths last year by 4.8%, erased the slight decline seen in 2018. The jump in fatalities has set a new record high for the nation. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more than half of all overdose deaths. According to CNN, cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths also on the rise. Opioid prescribing however has dropped since the CDC issued opioid prescribing guidelines in 2016.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.
Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling to keep up with testing, doing about 125,000 tests daily. The average turnaround time for results is over a week. Which gives potential COVID carriers more time to potentially spread the illness. However, President Trump says that the U.S. should do less testing, in order to report fewer cases.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Ludhiana city of Punjab state, the enrollment number of students increased by 18% in government schools this year. Few parents in the city alleged that private schools are forcing them to pay tuition fee amid COVID-19. They said, "Despite government's relaxation, private schools are harassing us to pay fee. Classes are also not being conducted properly. We are admitting our children in government schools."They also said that now government schools are also providing smart and better educational facility to children.
Quick turnaround of test results and contact tracing improve the odds of successfully limiting COVID-19 spread. By providing test results within one day, communities might be able to reduce onward transmission. It also helps save 80% of the people with whom patients have come into contact with. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus by 80% per COVID-19 patient, reports UPI. Contact tracing is a public health approach used to contain the spread of infectious diseases.
Physicians typically diagnose pre-diabetes when a person's blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes. And according to UPI, new research from China suggests properly managing the condition could help prevent heart disease in adults who are otherwise healthy. What's more, screening for and managing pre-diabetes can reduce the risk of heart disease progression for those who already have it.
Women who take certain medications for high blood pressure are at a nearly 5% higher risk for heart failure than men. Women who take beta-blockers are at a higher risk of cardiac fatalities even if they have no history of heart disease. UPI reports the study outlining the risks was published Monday in the journal Hypertension. Beta-blockers like atenolol, metoprolol, nadolol and propranolol help to reduce high blood pressure.
More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. People who are complying with safety guidelines by wearing a face mask increased by 13% from April to May. According to UPI, many states have since mandated the use of coverings in public spaces.
The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.
President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he broke federal procedure law in ending a program shielding them from deportation. Colette Luke has more.
U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children.