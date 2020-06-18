CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released alarming new information about US deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to UPI, more than 34% of Hispanic and Latin Americans who died from COVID-19 across the United States were younger than 65.

About 30% of black Americans who died from COVID-19 were also younger than 65.

That's compared to just over 13% of white Americans younger than 65 who died from the disease.