Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S.

Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S.

Another single-day record for national coronavirus cases has been set; Michael George reports for CBS2.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsFOXNews.comAl JazeeraKhaleej Times


US stocks gain, lifted by tech, amid investor optimism around economic reopening

US stocks gain, lifted by tech, amid investor optimism around economic reopening · *US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors assessed economic-reopening efforts in the face of...
Business Insider - Published

Mexico's reported coronavirus cases hit 1-day high during president's visit to Washington

Mexico set a new record for daily coronavirus cases reached in a single day with nearly 7,000 new...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vikra Chandra on active coronavirus cases and its trend in India [Video]

Vikra Chandra on active coronavirus cases and its trend in India

With new record highs being recorded every single day, we look at all the major states that could see a rise in Covid cases in the coming month? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:22Published
COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases [Video]

COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County [Video]

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published