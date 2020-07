Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update from Bradenton

DeSantis held a press conference on Saturday from Bradenton to discuss the latest coronavirus data.

THOUSAND CASES, ANOTHER10-THOUSAND REPORTED TODAY4,197 DEATHS CONNECTED TOCOVID-19... 466 IN THE PASTWEEK.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTYREPORTING ITS FIRST TWOCOVID-19 FATALITIES.GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WAS INBRADENTON THIS AFTERNOONTALKING ABOUT COVID-19.THE GOVERNOR SAID THERE ARENOW 13 COVID-19 NURSINGFACILITIES STATEWIDE.

HE ADDED1,000 PERSONNEL ARE BEINGDEPLOYED AROUND THE STATE TOHELP, AND THE STATE IS GETTINGADDITIONAL SHIPMENTS OFREMDESIVIR.

AND WHILE NOTMANDATING MASK WEARING, THEGOVERNOR ALSO STRESSED THEIMPORTANCE OF SOCIALDISTANCE...THE GOVERNOR ALSO STRESSED THEIMPORTANCE OF SCHOOLSREOPENING AND THAT THE RISK OFCORONAVIRUS FOR SCHOOL-AGEDCHILDREN IS VERY LOW.

SENAPRESIDENT BILL GALVANO, WHOWAS ALSO IN ATTENDANCE, ADDEDTHAT THE DEPARTMENT OFEDUCATION ORDER TO OPEN BRICKAND MORTAR SCHOOLS FOR 5 DAY AWEEK EDUCATION CAN'T BEIGNORED BY SCHOOL BOARDS.HOWEVER, LANGUAGE IN THATORDER GIVES SCHOOL BOARDS THEFINAL SAY.THE RECENT DECISION BY THE