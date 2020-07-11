Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't

The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33% approve of his handling of the pandemic.

67% disapprove.

Of the roughly 350 polls on the subject, this is the highest percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's performance on the COVID-19 crisis.

When counting polls from June, on average, Trump's overall disapproval rating stands at 57%.

That's the highest it's been this entire pandemic.

According to CNN, even Trump's supposedly rock-solid base is losing patience with him.

Trump's approval rating among Republicans in an average of polls over the last few weeks is now just under 80% -- his worst yet on the coronavirus.