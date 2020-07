Relic Movie Clip - Bathtub Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:57s - Published 6 days ago Relic Movie Clip - Bathtub Relic Movie Clip - Bathtub - Plot synopsis: A daughter, mother and grandmother are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family's home.. US Release Date: July 3, 2020 Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote Directed By: Natalie Erika James 0

