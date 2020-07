Beach-Goers Head To Coney Island As Rain From Tropical Storm Fay Dies Down Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Beach-Goers Head To Coney Island As Rain From Tropical Storm Fay Dies Down Nice weather at times Saturday gave businesses and beaches in New York City a boost, but it was a struggle for some swimmers who encountered dangerous rip currents; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend