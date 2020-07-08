Global  
 

The Lorax movie clip - Let It Grow
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:06s - Published
The Lorax movie clip - Let It Grow - Ted (Zac Efron) and the townsfolk finally stand up to Mr. O'Hare (Rob Riggle) and sing a song as they plant a tree downtown.

Plot synopsis: Twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville.

Ted would very much like to win the heart of Audrey (Taylor Swift), the girl of his dreams, but to do this, he must find that which she most desires: a Truffula tree.

To get it, Ted delves into the story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), once the gruff guardian of the forest, and the Once-ler (Ed Helms), who let greed overtake his respect for nature.

Cast: Betty White, Ed Helms, Jenny Slate, Taylor Swift, Zac Efron Director: Chris Renaud

