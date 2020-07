James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - Bond and Vijay try to lose Gobinda

James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - Bond and Vijay try to lose Gobinda Bond (Roger Moore) and Vijay (Vijay Amritraj) try to lose Gobinda and his men in OCTOPUSSY (1983).

Filmed in Udaipur, India, Roger Moore said: “Working on such locations was always very difficult because Bond is not supposed to sweat.

Bond’s hair doesn’t get untidy.

He’s always in a dinner jacket.

I became exhausted changing shirts so I didn’t look as though I was perspiring.”